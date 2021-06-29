Christina Aguilera: 'My Heart Goes Out To Britney'

Christina Aguilera has weighed in on Britney Spears’ heartbreaking plea last week to end the conservatorship she has been under since 2008.

Aguilera, whose debut album came out seven months after Spears’ first album, shared a message of support Monday via Instagram Stories.

“It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish,” wrote the 40-year-old singer.

“To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly. Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness.”

Aguilera and Spears – along with *NSYNC’s Justin Timberlake and JC Chasez and Canada’s Ryan Gosling – were part of Disney's The All New Mickey Mouse Club before finding fame.

Last week, Timberlake expressed support for Spears.

“We should all be supporting Britney at this time,” he tweeted. “Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right.

“No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body. No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for.”

Spears told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny: “I’ve lied and told the whole world ‘I’m OK and I’m happy.’ It’s a lie. I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it till you make it. But now I’m telling you the truth, OK? I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry it’s insane. And I’m depressed. I cry every day.”

Spears told Penny that she wants to marry her boyfriend Sam Asghari and have more children but the conservators won’t allow her. “I have an IUD inside of myself so that I don’t get pregnant,” she shared. “I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have any more children.”

In her message, Aguilera said the “conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control.”

Aguilera concluded: “To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life. My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world.”