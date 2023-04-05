Christina Milian Making Holiday Flick In Toronto

Singer Christina Milian is using her social media to showcase Toronto, where she is working this month on a Netflix holiday movie.

The 41-year-old star shared her views of the city’s skyline from Unwin Studio at Cherry Beach with her 7.1 million Instagram followers on March 25 and again last week (set to homegrown rapper Drake’s “Can I”).

In a March 27 post, Milian is pictured sitting in Clarence Square at Spadina and Wellington in downtown Toronto. “Just got home from a great 1st day on set,” she captioned the snap. “It’s cold out so I’m looking for a good place to pick up a cup of tea.. any suggestions?”

On Twitter, where she has 1.4 million followers, Milian shared an early morning view of the skyline from Unwin Studio on April 4.

Milian is starring as Layla in Meet Me Next Christmas, in which she races through New York City hoping to score a ticket to a sold out Pentatonix concert on Christmas Eve so she can connect with the man of her dreams (Devale Ellis).

As iHeartRadio.ca first reported in February, the members of Pentatonix are appearing in the flick as themselves.

Directed by Rusty Cundieff, Meet Me Next Christmas also stars Kofi Siriboe, Kalen Allen and Canada’s Drag Race winner Priyanka. Cameras are scheduled to roll until the end of the month.

Milian, who released three studio albums in the early 2000s (and co-wrote Justin Bieber’s 2010 hit “Baby”), has previously starred in Netflix movies Resort to Love and Falling Inn Love. Her holiday flick credits include 2010’s Christmas Cupid and 2018’s Memories of Christmas.

Pentatonix – Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee – starred in last season’s Nickelodeon movie The Great Nickmas Tree Sliming. In 2015’s Pitch Perfect 2, they had a cameo as a Canadian a cappella team.

The Grammy-winning group has released several holiday collections since 2014: That’s Christmas to Me, A Pentatonix Christmas, Christmas is Here!, We Need a Little Christmas, Evergreen and Holidays Around the World.

Pentatonix will be back in Toronto on Aug. 22 for a concert at Budweiser Stage with Lauren Alaina.