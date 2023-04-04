Christine McVie's Cause Of Death Revealed

Fleetwood Mac keyboardist Christine McVie died last November after suffering a massive stroke.

According to the death certificate obtained by The Blast, McVie had a “bilateral renal infarction and ischaemic stroke” as well as “large atrial thrombus” and “atrial fibrillation.”

Cancer (“metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin” was listed as the secondary cause of death.

McVie died on Nov. 30 at 79. At the time, her family said in a statement on Facebook that she had been living with a short but undisclosed illness.

“We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally,” they wrote.