Chuck D To Be Honoured At Canadian Music Week

Public Enemy co-founder Chuck D will be presented with the Social Justice Honours Award during Canadian Music Week (CMW) in Toronto.

“Chuck D is a champion and an innovator with the unique ability to identify new platforms to get his message across,” said CMW president Neill Dixon, in a release, crediting the rapper with “using every opportunity throughout his career to speak his mind and stand up for what is right.”

The 61-year-old will take part in a keynote interview with Merck Mercuriadis, the Quebec-born CEO of Hipgnosis Songs Fund, at the CMW Music Summit on June 9 at the Intercontinental Toronto Centre Hotel.

Chuck D and Flavor Flav created Public Enemy in 1985 and went on to release 15 studio albums. He was also part of the rap-rock supergroup Prophets of Rage.

CMW, an industry conference celebrating its 40th anniversary, runs June 7 to 10.