Ciara Covers 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Issue

Ciara was unveiled Monday as one of the cover models of the 2022 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

“Wow Wow Wow!!!,” the singer exclaimed in an Instagram post. “This Dream of mine to be on the cover of @SI_SwimSuit finally came true! Truly proud to be on the cover of such an Iconic Magazine and to join the elite list of women that have come before me!

“I’m definitely gon be poppin and makin that thang JUMP today! It’s a celebration.”

Ciara, 36, was photographed in Barbados by Ben Watts.

Her husband Russell Wilson gave his stamp of approval. “Momma! We made it!,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “You are not only the most beautiful woman in the world, but your heart, your kindness, your love for others, your ability to make the world dance, your (sic) a big time CEO, an incredible wife and mother! You Inspire me!There is nothing you can’t do! Worth more than Gold! I love you baby! Congrats Cover Girl!"

This year’s other cover models are Kim Kardashian and models Maye Musk and Yumi Nu.