Cinderella Guitarist Jeff LaBar Dies At 58

Jeff LaBar, lead guitarist with glam metal band Cinderella, died Wednesday at 58.

His son, Tantric guitarist Sebastian LaBar, described him in an Instagram post as “my father, my hero, my idol.” He shared: “I’m at a loss for words. I love you pop!”

A cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

LaBar had been open about his drinking problems and addiction to prescription painkillers. In a 2016 interview on Another FN Podcast With Izzy Presley, he shared how Cinderella frontman Tom Keifer paid for part of a stint in rehab.

“I can only speculate that he's very disappointed and doesn't wanna see me die,” LaBar said. “He doesn't wanna witness me dying.”

Keifer and former bandmates Eric Brittingham and Fred Coury said in a statement: “Heavy hearts cannot begin to describe the feeling of losing our brother Jeff. The bond between us over decades of creating music and touring the world is something that we as a band uniquely shared.

“Those memories with Jeff will be forever alive in our hearts. It’s unimaginable that one of our band brothers has left us. … Jeff’s memory and music will be with us forever.”

Blown away hearing about Jeff LaBar. I can’t count the amount of shows we all did together with Cinderella and Poison. Rest In Peace my Brother. — Rikki Rockett (@RikkiRockett) July 15, 2021

RIP Jeff Labar - Cinderella



Only 58, gone way too soon!! pic.twitter.com/jt7gCqUpZs — Jeff Scott Soto (@jeffscottsoto) July 15, 2021

LaBar replaced Cinderella’s original guitarist Michael Schermick in 1985 and played on all four of the band’s studio albums.

Cinderella – best known for its 1988 hit "Don't Know What You Got (Till It's Gone)" – reunited in 1996 and did several tours but never recorded new material. They called it quits in 2017.

LaBar also recorded two albums with the Naked Beggars and released a solo album, One For The Road, in 2014.

In between, LaBar worked construction jobs and managed a pizza shop – and later on, studied culinary arts.

On the 2016 podcast, he admitted he had very few opportunities in music. "My reputation precedes me. I haven't been offered some things because, quite frankly, the word is out that I'm a f**king drunk,” he said. “So it is what it is. I'm not trying to make excuses or even correct it. I'm just trying to move on with my life.”