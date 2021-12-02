City And Colour Tests Positive For COVID-19, Postpones Shows

City and Colour has postponed concerts in Montreal and Toronto after testing positive for COVID-19.

“In spite of being fully vaccinated, taking precautions and being as safe as we could while touring, the virus caught up to the City and Colour family,” Dallas Green wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“The affected crew members and I are all resting and isolating. We’re all doing OK.”

Shows scheduled for Dec. 4 and 5 in Montreal have been pushed to Feb. 12 and 13 and those set for Dec. 9 to 14 in Toronto have been bumped to Feb. 3 to 9.

Earlier in the week, City and Colour cancelled shows in Saskatoon and Winnipeg due to positive COVID-19 test results “within our camp.”