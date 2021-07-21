Clairo To Do 3 Shows In Canada On 'Sling' Tour

Hot on the heels of her sophomore album Sling, singer-songwriter Clairo has announced plans for a tour early next year that will bring her to three Canadian cities.

The 22-year-old will perform March 2 at MTELUS in Montreal and March 4 at History in Toronto and then return north to play Vancouver’s The Orpheum on March 28. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Arlo Parks and Widowspeaking will be on the tour with Clairo.

“Every show will have a person/resource to go to if there’s harassment in the crowd,” she wrote on social media. “No bulls**t!”

In a release, Clairo explained: “Now that shows are starting to come back into our everyday lives, it’s important to prioritize everyone’s experience to the fullest. Everyone deserves a resource and everyone deserves to enjoy the show in peace.

“I want the audience to know that there is someone who will listen and believe them at every show.”