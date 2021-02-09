Claudia Conway Auditions For 'American Idol'

Among the pop star hopefuls auditioning for American Idol this season is Claudia Conway, daughter of Trump enabler Kellyanne Conway and Trump critic George Conway.

“I know half the world sees me as a joke because of my parents’, whatever, bulls**t, but I’m not a joke,” Claudia said in a TikTok video on Monday. “Just a 16-year-old with passions and trying to figure out my future.”

American Idol teased Claudia’s appearance with clips on Twitter. She is seen telling judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie: “My parents are high profile political figures.”

You heard that right. @claudiamconwayy is looking for a golden ticket 🤯🎤 Find out Sunday if she has what it takes to be #TheNextIdol on #AmericanIdol 🌟 pic.twitter.com/DyjZWk2w1r — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) February 9, 2021

Kellyanne Conway worked on the Trump campaign in 2015 and was rewarded with a job as the president’s “senior counsellor.” Husband George Conway is a co-founder of the Lincoln Project, a political action committee that fought Trump’s re-election.

“Everyone thinks this is a publicity stunt … but no, music is my passion,” Claudia insisted in her TikTok message. “I’ve been singing my whole life. I grew up in musical theatre. Music has been one of the pillars in my life and I wouldn’t be here without it. I play about eight instruments. I’ve just been doing it since I could walk.”

Claudia said she was approached by Idol producers who saw a video she posted “as a joke” of her singing. “They were like ‘Hey do you want to audition?’ and I was like ‘Oh s**t. Yeah. Who wouldn’t?

“This is a really, really f**king cool opportunity that I went with immediately. If American Idol reaches out to you, you don’t say no. That doesn’t happen.”

Claudia auditioned last November.

American Idol premieres Feb. 14.