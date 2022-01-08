Claws Come Out Over Pussycat Dolls Reunion

Things seem to be less than purr-fect with the Pussycat Dolls.

Nicole Scherzinger announced on Friday that a planned reunion tour has been cancelled due to the “ever evolving circumstances surrounding the pandemic.”

In a message she shared via Instagram Story, the singer wrote: “I have invested a huge amount of time, creative energy and my own finances into bringing this project back to life, and while I’m naturally incredible saddened by this decision, I am also very proud of what we were able to achieve in the short amount of time we had together before COVID.”

Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin put a different spin on the situation in a message to fans on her Instagram.

“Myself and all the girls have been waiting on the re-scheduled reunion tour dates for a long time, all of us working so hard to make it happen,” she wrote. “All of us have made personal & financial sacrifices, but that’s what it takes to be a team player… let’s not forget there are 5 other members of this group who I care for deeply, who deserve to be heard.”

Antin added: “There are truths to this situation, I just hope one day they see the light.”

The Pussycat Dolls – minus original member Melody Thornton – announced in November 2019 they were reuniting for a tour that was scheduled to kicked off in April 2020. Plans were halted due to the pandemic.

Last September, Antin sued Scherzinger for breach of contract, alleging that the singer wanted to increase her share of PCD Worldwide from 49 percent to 75 percent and to secure “complete creative control” and “final decision-making authority.”

According to the claim, Scherzinger cited “the growth of her personal brand and the opportunities she would have to forego” and then refused to do the tour. (Scherzinger’s lawyer called the lawsuit “ludicrous and false.”)

In a joint statement Friday on their respective Instagram accounts, Pussycat Dolls members Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar shared how “incredibly disappointed we are to learn of an announcement made on Instagram that the Pussycat Dolls reunion tour is canceled. As of now, there has been no official notification of that.”

The statement added: “Either way, it seems as though it’s the end of a chapter to an incredible, life altering experience filled with some awesome memories that we will forever be grateful for.

“Trust us, this is not the outcome we had hoped for … unfortunately it’s out of our control.”

The Pussycat Dolls released their debut album PCD in 2005 and made a splash with hit singles “Don’t Cha” and “Stickwitu.” They followed with Doll Domination in 2008.

There were two headlining tours but neither included North America. (They opened for The Black Eyed Peas on a U.S. tour in 2006; for Christina Aguilera in the U.S. and Canada in 2007; and for Britney Spears in the U.S. and Canada 2009.)