Club Cancels Rapper's Show After 'Fans' Allege Fraud

The popular Los Angeles music venue Catch One was scheduled to host a concert on Thursday night by an aspiring rapper named Dr. Maleek.

What club management didn’t know, until just days before the show, was that many of the people who would descend into its 350-capacity Underground space were promised hundreds of dollars to show up and “cheer, act crazy as fans and have a good time.”

But, like “fans” at Dr. Maleek shows in Oakland and New York City earlier this month, they would not see any money.

So, Catch One pulled the plug and offered refunds to ticket holders.

“We looked into this and found these allegations to be credible,” a rep said, via email on Wednesday. “We have canceled the show. Thanks for bringing it to our attention.”

According to an ad that appeared in the “Gigs” section of Craigslist in Los Angeles, “the deal is you will receive 250$. And for every friend you bring it’s an extra 150$ each. YOU will have to get the TICKETS up front (20$). BUT they are fully reimbursed and we will do a contract with you before the day you show up so it’s all clear.”

A Craigslist ad seeking "fans" for the L.A. show.

Similar recruitment ads appeared in the “Gigs” sections of Craigslist sites in Toronto, Seattle and Houston offering varying amount of money and promising surprise appearances by artists like Chris Brown, Tory Lanez and French Montana. (None of these artists were involved.)

Friday’s L.A. concert was to be the last on Dr. Maleek’s We Outside Tour, which originally had eight shows scheduled between Nov. 30 and Dec. 16 – including Vancouver on Dec. 4 and Toronto on Dec. 7.

The Vancouver venue pulled the plug in September, citing a lack of ticket sales. Shows in Toronto, Seattle and Houston were also scrapped.

In an Instagram post late Wednesday, Dr. Maleek made no mention that Catch One cancelled his show. “As most of you may probably have heard earlier, a couple members of the team tested positive for Covid-19. I myself then tested as a safety precaution and also tested positive … Doing what’s right, is much more important to me, then (sic) any money!”

He vowed to recover and be ready for “multiple tours we have lined up.”

Armonie Jay, who was scheduled to open Dr. Maleek’s show on Friday night, insisted she knew nothing about people being promised cash to act as fans. “My team and I are not aware of any allegations against Dr. Maleek as this is my first time working with him,” she said. “I do not speak directly to Dr. Maleek but I am hoping the allegations against him get resolved because that’s very unfortunate.”

FEELING BURNED

“Diane” (not her real name) said she was contacted by a man using the name “Baka” who offered her cash to attend Dr. Maleek’s show at The New Parish in Oakland on Dec. 2 and pretend to be a fan.

“I was told I would be not just reimbursed for the tickets the next day but I would receive $300 for attending plus $200 for each person I got to come,” Diane told iHeartRadio.ca, via email. “I did the math and it seemed like a pretty sweet gig for me.”

She said her concerns that it was a scam were mitigated by the fact that she was told to purchase the tickets from the venue. “The worst that could happen was that I’d lose the $40 I spent,” said Diane.

When she hesitated signing the contract Diane said “Baka” became “aggressive” and “unprofessional.” She eventually signed.

At the concert, Diane claimed, every person she spoke to “was under the impression they were going to be paid” to cheer on Dr. Maleek and be photographed and video recorded. “Footage from this event would appear that this artist was very popular, when in actuality most of the fans in attendance seemed to barely know his work,” she said.

Diane remained optimistic and figured if 200 “fans” each received around $500, the total spent would not be unreasonable as far as marketing budgets go.

The following day, she messaged “Baka” asking when to expect her payment. He replied that he was in a hospital emergency room after being in an auto accident. Days later, with still no payment, Diane accused “Baka” of scamming her and blocked his number.

Diane believes “Baka” is, in fact, Dr. Maleek.

More than 4,600 kilometres away, "April" (not her real name) tells a nearly identical story. She said she was recruited by “Sam Malarsky” to attend Dr. Maleek’s show at SOBs in New York City on Dec. 9.

The following day, she texted “Sam” asking about payment. “Sorry on phone with Zelle and Venmo,” he replied, according to a screenshot of the conversation furnished to iHeartRadio.ca. “After 20 people it froze.”

On Dec. 11, April asked again and “Sam” responded “Weekend.” On Dec. 13, she tried again. “Yeah Venmo and Zelle been freezing up,” he replied.

April said “Sam” has since stopped responding to her messages.

No one at SOBs responded to a Dec. 8th email asking if the venue was aware “fans” were promised cash to buy tickets. The day after Dr. Maleek’s show, the venue posted photos on social media and boasted about the “SOLD OUT show.”

WARNING SIGNS

Red flags about the offers to get paid to attend a concert were raised back in September on an online forum where “Sam” and the phone number he uses were subjects of discussion.

“Gale” wrote on Sept. 21: “I was contacted twice by this number through texts. One was Baka and the other was Sam … Baka said he was from OVO Sound Records and Sam just said a recording label.”

A post dated Oct. 30 from “Rae” reads: “When I delayed a few hours buying the ticket because something felt off to me, [Sam] started being wildly rude and unprofessional. When I expressed that I was just worried this was a scam because he couldn’t even tell me what company he worked for, he really unhinged calling me a ‘lying a$$ trick.’”

iHeartRadio.ca first reported on the Craigslist ads on Sept. 20.

“YOU WILL NOT LUNGE”

The contract received by “fans” and obtained by iHeartRadio.ca is a poorly-written and legally unenforceable four-page document. It shows no company name or address and purports to be from a “Sam Malarsky (Employee ID: 2365383).”

It reads, in part: “The fan is responsible for attending and rendering services at this event. This shall include making sure to show up on time … staying the full duration of the time, making appropriate efforts to learn artists (sic) music, creating an energetic, positive experience at the concert, learning lyrics to sing along with, having a good time, and making sure logistically you are VACCINATED and can present appropriate proof at the door.

“Additionally waiting in line for entrance, being in large groups and acting accordingly, positive vibes and a knowing of what is going on.”

The contract promises to pay hundreds of dollars "to the ‘fans’ attending via cash app, Zelle, or Vemmo (sic)” as well as reimbursement for tickets to the show and $10 for parking. “Drinks and food will not be credited for, but will be taken into account, with any additional bonuses paid, based on observed exceptional ‘fan’ behaviour at the show.”

The first page of the contract "fans" were asked to sign.

According to the contract, “fans” are not allowed, for 30 days, to “discuss, evaluate, write comments, about the show, in the manner which it was presented, and your contract will be assigned unique code in case of leakage to determine.” It warns of “full legal action in accordance with the state of California” for violations of the non-disclosure clause.

“Fans” are asked to “make a concerted effort” to learn nine Dr. Maleek tracks prior to the show so he can “feel the full experience from everyone in attendance, this includes but not limited to, phones being up, lights out, hands up, etc.”

The agreement also stipulates that if any “A+ celebrities come out on stage you will not lunge or do anything crazy for the safety of artists, beyond reasonable concert behavior.”

THE PLAYERS

Sam Majorky, Sam Malarsky, Sammi Soave, Sammi London, Baka, Mo Alzar, Ian Michael, Broyden Isiah, Brittany Jackson and Marlon Prescott are just some of the names that show up in communications about Dr. Maleek. All use Gmail accounts and none appear to have a significant, or any, online presence. Their messages all have the same bad grammar, incorrect legal terms, and words and phrases like "deformation," "attention seeker," "vendetta" and "affiliates."

Text messages from "Sam" and "Baka" appear to come from the same number.

Oddly, most of the messages from the email address for Dr. Maleek's management (a Gmail address he displays on his Twitter profile) have been anonymous.

In email conversations in September and again this week, an individual claiming to be Dr. Maleek’s “management” refused to identify himself. On several occasions, "management" has declined to answer questions.

Using an email with the name “Ian Michael,” someone wrote on Sept. 21: “When writing journalism the burden of proof is not on me to prove it’s real but on you to prove it’s fake. We don’t have to answer you.”

Following publication of an article about the ticket scam – which made no mention of Dr. Maleek – an individual who identified himself as “Sam Majorky” – not the aforementioned “Malarsky” – made contact.

“Would love to know where you got the info from its (sic) a scam,” he wrote. “Letting our legal team know about this … We have not scammed anyone nor intend to. And this is deformation as a journalist no information was put into this. And we want it removed.”

“Deformation” is not a legal term (he likely meant defamation) but it comes up frequently in communications regarding Dr. Maleek.

“We are notifying you of the deformation caused in the article to our artist and it’s (sic) affiliate brands and are requesting the article to be taken down with the next 24 hours,” read an unsigned email from the rapper’s “management.”

On Dec. 14, Dr. Maleek’s “management,” in another unsigned message, warned: “This is our final notice of deformation … This is the final notice before we will serve papers to iheartmedia.ca and all other affiliated entities for deformation and loss of wages.”

(There is no iheartmedia.ca.)

Of course, basic journalistic standards prevent an article from being removed simply because someone does not like it, and a claim of defamation relies on something being untrue.

So, who is behind the scheme?

The unnamed “we” in the contract is, according to the document, “in no regards affiliated with the venue, Artist directly, or any affiliate acts.” The only name on the agreement is “Sam Malarsky” – not the “Sam Majorky” who claimed via email to represent Dr. Maleek and denied any knowledge of a promise to pay “fans” to show up.

Promotional materials for Dr. Maleek’s tour show a logo for DrMobb Productions, which does not appear to be a registered company in California and has no online presence except for a LinkedIn page for a “Sammi Soave,” who identifies as CEO.

On Dec. 15, someone using the name "Marlon prescott" and claiming to be "a consultant for record company" on the cusp of signing Dr. Maleek, made contact. "I do admit that he can get a bit rough around the edges and really don't know how to deal with people," he wrote. "I just spoke to Dr Malik and he sounded very vague about this I'm not sure what's going on."

If you're wondering why "Marlon prescott" referred to "Dr. Malik" instead of Dr. Maleek, it is because his real name appears to be Malik Gabertai.

BAD RAP

While getting answers about Dr. Maleek is challenging, threats and personal attacks seem to come easy.

In a message wherein the unnamed “management” insisted “in no way is dr maleek or any affiliates involved with any ‘scam’ towards any concerts/shows of his,” he added: “You for sure got to be dealt with.”

“Sam” or “Ian” has also written: “You for sure off your rocker man, looking for attention.”

An email dated Sept. 28 from “Chris Monsanto” (with an address that misspelled the surname) read: “It looks like you have a personal vendetta against it I would say bad journalism on your part.”

A Chris Monsanto who was hired to edit several music videos for Dr. Maleek was surprised to learn his name was used. “That is definitely a fraudulent email address and that message was NOT sent by me,” he told iHeartRadio.ca this week. “Thanks for making me aware of this.”

At least one personal attack was publicly credited to Dr. Maleek. In a Sept. 29th Instagram Story on his account, a message read: “@JRK_MEDIA THIS GOOFY CORNBALL MAKING UP FAKE STORIES USING MY NAME FOR CLICKBAIT. ANYTHING FOR THE VIEWS THESE DAYS SMH. SPAM HIS COMMENTS WITH [middle finger emojis].”

(It was a surprising attack given that Dr. Maleek’s name was not mentioned anywhere in the original article and appears only once near the end of a follow-up article.)

The “cornball” reference was revisited this month in a social media attack on Brooklyn rapper Bryce Quartz, who attended Dr. Maleek’s show at SOBs in New York City with the promise that he would be paid.

When he later alleged that he was scammed, Quartz received DMs from “Mo Alzar,” who wrote: “Corny white boy. You look so corny making lies.” Later, “Mo” wrote “You looking corny” and called Quartz an “attention seeker" and "queer."

Other legal threats have come before anything is published.

Following Dr. Maleek’s concert in Oakland on Dec. 2, “fans” alleging they were scammed began reaching out to local news outlets. On Dec. 7, one reporter who started investigating the claims received an email from someone identifying himself as “Broyden Isiah” from the same “management” email address.

Denying knowledge of the scam, he wrote “word has went around that potential news article would be released on this” and demanded contact info so “our lawyer can forward any pertinent information in regards to anything falsified or demeaning being released in our artist name.”

TRANSPARENCY

Even as shows on his We Outside Tour got cancelled as far back as three months ago, Dr. Maleek kept them listed on promotional materials. When his Vancouver show was scrapped by the venue in September, Dr. Maleek displayed the show as "SOLD OUT" in an Instagram Story.

And, soon after Catch One pulled the plug on his show, Dr. Maleek jumped on Instagram to blame a positive COVID-19 test.

In a message to "April" on Wednesday, Dr. Maleek claimed he “may be the victim of a smear campaign because I have no idea where this is coming from … I have nothing to do with scamming.”

He did not explain how a third party would stand to benefit from packing his concerts with "fans."

Where indicated, names have been changed upon request. This article has been updated since it was first published.