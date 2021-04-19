CMAOntario Awards Pushed To September Due To COVID-19

The Country Music Association of Ontario (CMAOntario) announced Monday it is pushing its 9th annual awards to September.

The CMAOntario said it is “following the recommendations from officials regarding COVID-19.”

The CMAOntario festival was scheduled to take place May 28 to 30, with the awards being handed out on May 30 during a drive-in event at the Ancaster Fairgrounds in Hamilton. The weekend of events is now set for Sept. 3 to 5.

Tickets go on sale April 23.

Meghan Patrick and Tim Hicks are two of the leading nominees, with five each, including Single and Music Video of the Year. Also nabbing five nominations is viral sensation Robyn Ottolini. Click here for all the nominations.

Pure Country stations in Ottawa, Peterborough, Pembroke and Orillia are nominated in Radio Station of the Year categories.

Hosted by Jason McCoy and Beverley Mahood, the CMAOntario Awards will include performances by Hicks and Ottolini as well as Buck Twenty, Aaron Allen, Owen Barney, Sacha, David Boyd James, Reney Ray, The Redhill Valleys and The Western Swing Authority.