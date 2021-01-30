Coachella, Stagecoach Festivals Won't Take Place In April

California’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the Stagecoach Country Music Festival will not take place in April due to COVID-19.

Dr. Cameron Kaiser, public health officer for Riverside County, announced the cancellation of the events on Friday. As of Saturday morning, there was no official statement from the festivals' promoter.

Last year, COVID-19 forced both Coachella and Stagecoach to be postponed until October, and then cancelled.

June’s Glastonbury Festival in England was scrapped last week for the second year in a row, as was Miami’s Ultra Music Festival, which was set for March.