'Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)' Was This Year's Biggest Song In Canada

Elton John and Dua Lipa had the biggest song in Canada this year, according to Billboard.

The year-end Canadian Hot 100 chart is topped by “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix).”

According to Music Canada, the song is certified 7x Platinum, representing sales of 560,000.

“Cold Heart (PNAU Remix),” released in August 2021, is a mashup of John’s 1972 hit “Rocket Man,” 1989 single “Sacrifice,” 1983’s “Kiss the Bride” and 1976’s “Where’s the Shoorah?” with a house beat courtesy of the Australian trio PNAU (Nick Littlemore, Peter Mayes and Sam Littlemore).

On the U.S. Hot 100, “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” ranked No. 10 for 2022.

In second place on the Canadian chart is “As It Was” by Harry Styles, followed by Glass Animals’ “Heat Wave,” Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” and “Stay” by The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber.

The rest of the year-end Top 10 consists of Sheeran’s “Bad Habits,” Bieber’s “Ghost,” Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” GAYLE’s “abcdefu” and Lil Nas X’s “That’s What I Want.”

Only 10 spots on the year-end Billboard Canadian Hot 100 are held by Canadian artists. In addition to Bieber, there are tracks by Tate McRae, Drake, The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes and Lauren Spencer-Smith. (Bieber, Drake and The Weeknd are featured on tracks by other artists on the chart.)

The Billboard charts are compiled using data for sales, streams and radio airplay.