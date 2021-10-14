Coldplay Announces 2022 Stadium Tour

Coldplay announced on Thursday it is hitting the road next year in support of Music Of The Spheres – but the “world tour” doesn’t include any dates in Canada.

“Playing live and finding connection with people is ultimately why we exist as a band,” read a message to fans. “We’ve been planning this tour for years, and we’re super excited to play songs from across our whole time together.

“If you'd like to come to a show and sing with us, we’re so excited to see you.”

The stadium tour kicks off on March 18 in San José, Costa Rica and runs until Aug. 23 in Glasgow, Scotland. There are 11 stops throughout the U.S. and a three-night run at Wembley in London.

Opening for Coldplay will be H.E.R. and London Grammar.

The band said it is committed to making the tour eco-friendly. "We’ve spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour’s potential to push things forward,” read the band’s message.

“We won’t get everything right, but we’re committed to doing everything we can and sharing what we learn. It’s a work in progress and we’re really grateful for the help we’ve had so far.”