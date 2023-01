Coldplay has announced it is bringing Music of the Spheres to Canada’s west coast.

The British band will perform Sept. 22 at BC Place in Vancouver with special guests H.E.R. and 070 Shake.

The Music of the Spheres tour kicked off last March and has included stops all over Europe, the U.S. and Latin America. Promoters said additional cities will be added soon.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT.