Coldplay Cancels Performances Due To COVID-19 Cases

Coldplay was forced to scrap two performances over the weekend due to positive COVID-19 test results “in the band’s touring party.”

In a statement posted on Instagram, Coldplay apologized for pulling out of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball in London on Saturday and Germany’s version of The Voice on Sunday.

"We send our love to the individuals affected and wish them a swift recovery,” it read.

On Friday, pop star Doja Cat cancelled appearances at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in New York City and Boston after members of her crew tested positive for COVID-19. Then, on Sunday, she cancelled several more performances after she tested positive.