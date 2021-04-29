Coldplay Confirms 'Higher Power' Release

Coldplay has confirmed it will release “Higher Power” on May 7.

Thursday’s announcement comes after fans deciphered clues on social media and on billboards in several major cities this week.

“Higher Power is a song that arrived on a little keyboard and a bathroom sink at the start of 2020,” read a tweet from Coldplay. “It was produced by Max Martin who is a true wonder of the universe.”

Coldplay has not released a studio album since its eighth, 2019’s Everyday Life.