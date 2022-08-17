Coldplay, Natalie Imbruglia Pay Tribute To Olivia Newton-John

Coldplay brought Natalie Imbruglia on stage Tuesday night in London to pay tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John.

Imbruglia and Chris Martin teamed up on “Summer Nights,” the duet performed by Newton-John and John Travolta in the 1978 film adaptation of Grease. The pair were backed by English musician Jacob Collier – and thousands of fans inside Wembley Stadium who sang along.

The crowd also joined in as Imbruglia performed her 1997 cover of the Ednaswap song “Torn.”

Born in Martin’s native England, Newton-John was raised in Imbruglia’s native Australia. She died last week at 73.

Coldplay was in the middle of a six-night residency at Wembley (the band performs again Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday). They break the record for the most shows at the venue by a rock act, which was set by The Rolling Stones in 1990.

Watch fan-shot video of Coldplay with Imbruglia below: