Coldplay Shares Release Date For BTS Collaboration

The highly anticipated collaboration between Coldplay and BTS will be released Sept. 24.

“My Universe,” which mixes English and Korean lyrics, was penned by the British band and the K-pop group with Swedish hitmaker Max Martin.

The track is the second single from Coldplay’s forthcoming album Music Of The Spheres, which is due to drop Oct. 15. It follows the May release of "Higher Power."

Coldplay has previously released tracks featuring Jay-Z (2008’s “Lost!”), Rihanna (2012’s “Princess of China”) and The Chainsmokers (“Something Just Like This”).