Coldplay To Perform 'Higher Power' On 'American Idol'

Coldplay will perform the band’s new single “Higher Power” for the first time during next Sunday’s episode of American Idol.

It was also announced that frontman Chris Martin will mentor the competitors, who will each perform a Coldplay favourite as well as a song of their choosing in honour of Mother’s Day.

Coldplay announced last week it will release “Higher Power” on May 7.

“Higher Power is a song that arrived on a little keyboard and a bathroom sink at the start of 2020,” read a tweet from Coldplay. “It was produced by Max Martin who is a true wonder of the universe.”