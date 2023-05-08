Cole Swindell Shares Engagement News

Cole Swindell announced Monday that he is engaged to Courtney Little.

“Still couldn’t tell ya everything I said down on one knee,” the 39-year-old country star captioned a set of pics on Instagram. “All I know is she said “YES”! We’re so excited!”

Little, 24, was the 2017 Miss Teen North Carolina and is a former dancer for the Charlotte Hornets. She currently co-owns an online clothing store.

She wrote on Instagram: “Woke up as future Mrs. Swindell I’ve never been so happy! I can’t believe we are ENGAGED!!!!!”

Swindell told iHeartRadio’s Bobby Bones Show that he and Little exchanged numbers when they met and kept in touch for several years. “It never was anything, you know, just kind of friends,” he recalled, “randomly saw her here and there.”

Things changed when Swindell cast Little to play his love interest in the 2021 video for his song “Some Habits.” He said shooting the video was “kind of like our first date.”

The couple made it Instagram official in September 2021.