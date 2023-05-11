Comic Book Chronicles Harry Styles' Rise To Fame

A comic book chronicling the rise of Harry Styles debuted Wednesday.

Fame: Harry Styles, from TidalWave Comics, was written by Darren G. Davis and illustrated by Ramon Salas. The 22-page comic book is available in digital format ($4.35) and in print with softcover ($24.70) or hardcover ($33).

“Harry Styles is arguably the most beloved male pop star in the world right now,” reads the description on the company’s website. “No matter what medium he’s occupying, his FAME continues to grow. For the first time, you can now read about his life story in comic book form.”

The comic book, which comes with several different covers, includes appearances by Styles’ One Direction mates Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Liam Payne as well as Simon Cowell.

In 2012, TidalWave (then known as Bluewater) published Fame: One Direction. The Oregon-based company has also previously published comics about Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Selena Gomez, Lil Nas X and Canada’s Drake.