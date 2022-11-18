Company Behind Ye's Stem Player Cuts Ties

The creator of the Kano Stem Player on which Ye released his album Donda 2 earlier this year has confirmed he has cut ties with the controversial rapper.

“I asked Kanye not to take the path he’s on,” Alex Klein told The Los Angeles Times. “We’ve told him that we’re unable to work together while he’s putting out racial conspiracy theories.”

Klein, who is half-Jewish, said Ye’s anti-Semitic comments “aren’t worth any further comment.” He said the rapper had previously been “very funny, and can be super candid … but this recent stuff is a lot different.”

He added: "I was always a fan of his music. There was so much beauty in each of the elements we were hearing in the studio. I liked working with him, I liked him as a person. We spent time together in Cody (Wyoming), where music was made for Jesus Is King, which was a memorable time that I’m very grateful for.”

Klein said he is anxious to move on. He told the Times the company is working on a new version of the device onto which any artist can upload music.

“Stem lets you customize music,” he said. “You can turn down Ye’s voice if you like.”

Trouble started brewing for Ye in early October when he sported a shirt emblazoned with "White Lives Matter," a phrase that has been used by white supremacist groups and denounced by the U.S.-based Anti-Defamation League. He responded to criticism by writing in an Instagram Story: “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it’s over. You’re welcome.”

Ye then came under fire after he shared screenshots of a text conversation with Diddy in which he told the hip hop mogul: "Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war.” After the post was removed by Instagram, Ye tweeted: “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.

“The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

He later wrote: “Who you think created cancel culture?”

Ye doubled down on his comments, prompting Adidas and Balenciaga to cut ties with him. Talent agency CAA confirmed dropped him from its roster and Ye's label G.O.O.D. Music was from Def Jam (his own contract with Def Jam ended with 2021's Donda). Production company MRC Studio said it has shelved a documentary film about Ye because it “cannot support any content that amplifies his platform.”

Speaking to Piers Morgan, Ye offered an apology of sorts. “I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the ‘Death Con’ — the confusion that I caused,” he said. “I feel like I caused hurt and confusion. And I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I have been through, and that I used my platform, where you say 'hurt people hurt people,' and I was hurt.”

Ye said he wanted to tell “those families that I hurt, I really wanna give you guys a big hug and I’m sorry for hurting you with my comments.”