Conan Gray Joins Olivia Rodrigo On Stage In Vancouver

Conan Gray made a surprise appearance at his friend Olivia Rodrigo’s concert in Vancouver on Thursday night.

After performing her show-closing hit "Good 4 U," Rodrigo told fans her "best friend" was in the building. "His name is Conan."

As the crowd cheered, Rodrigo told Gray: “I’m so happy we can be together tonight."

Rodrigo, 19, said one of her favourite things to do with Gray, 23, “is get in the car and play music and sing along so we thought we’d sing one of those songs for you guys.”

With Gray playing acoustic guitar, the pair sang Katy Perry’s 2010 track “The One That Got Away" before skipping off stage together. Check out fan-shot clips below.

Rodrigo brought her Sour Tour to the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre at UBC. Gray performed Thursday just 12 kilometres away at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

