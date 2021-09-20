Concert Scam Targeting Canadian Music Fans

Chris Brown, French Montana and Canada’s Tory Lanez are being named in an online scam that is now targeting Canadian music fans.

Postings in the “Gigs” section of Craigslist for Toronto on Sept. 17 and Sept. 20 seek “fans” aged 19 to 30 to attend a live concert with the promise of $300 plus $200 for each friend they bring.

“You’re (sic) role would be to cheer, have phones out, have a good time, and try learn (sic) lyrics to main artists (sic) songs,” reads the posting, which claims the artist is “semi-big.”

According to the posting, “some big special guests (Tory lanez, Chris brown, French montana)” will be at the show, which is scheduled for Dec. 7.

So what’s the catch? The posting explains that these "fans" will have to purchase tickets “up front and will be reimbursed with the pay, the morning after the show.” It adds: “PLEASE don’t contact if you aren’t willing to do that.” It promises “a contract will be made after ticket confirmations are received.”

No details about the alleged artist or venue are provided. People interested in the gig are asked to text a mobile number in Irvine, California.

Of course, there is no concert.

A text message seeking more information, sent to the number in the post, received no response. A call to the number resulted in a recorded message explaining that the owner “has a voice mailbox that has not been set up yet.”

The Toronto scam is similar to ones in other major cities like New York and Los Angeles.

The New York City Craigslist post offers $250 after the purchase of $20 tickets to a Dec. 9th concert by “a major artist on his first ever headlining tour” with special guests “(Tory lanez, french montana) etc.”

The Los Angeles version also offers $250 payment after buying $20 tickets and claims “big special guests will be in the building (Tory lanez, Chris brown, etc.)” on Dec. 16.

Craigslist relies on users to report suspicious posts. It also provides tips on avoiding scams, including “Do not provide payment to anyone you have not met in person” and “Never wire funds.”

Check out the ads appearing on Craigslist in Toronto, New York City and Los Angeles: