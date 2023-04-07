Coolio's Cause Of Death Revealed

Coolio’s death last September was the result of a drug overdose.

The late rapper's manager Jarez Posey said the Los Angeles county coroner informed his family of the cause of death on Thursday.

According to the official report, the primary cause of death was “effects of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine.” It noted Coolio had “cardiomyopathy unspecified, asthma and recent phencyclidine use.”

Best known for his 1995 hit "Gangsta's Paradise,” Coolio was found unresponsive in the bathroom of a friend’s house on Sept. 28, 2022. He was 59.

Prince died of an accidental fentanyl overdose in 2016, as did former Wilco member Jay Bennett in 2009. The synthetic opioid was also found to be a factor in the deaths of Tom Petty and Lil Peep in 2017, Mac Miller in 2018 and Shock G in 2021.