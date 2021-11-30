Cops Raid Marilyn Manson's House: Report

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department reportedly executed a search warrant at the home of Marilyn Manson early Monday.

The shock rocker has been accused by several women of sexual assault. Some have filed lawsuits against Manson but he has not been charged with a criminal offence in those cases.

According to TMZ, Manson was not at his West Hollywood home when it was searched by detectives with the Special Victims Unit. Citing unnamed sources, the website reported that “police seized media storage units, including hard drives, which will be reviewed before the case is submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney.”

Manson is facing lawsuits from Esmé Bianco and Ashley Walters.

The singer, through his lawyer, has called the allegations against him “untrue” and part of a “coordinated attack” by women who are “cynically and dishonestly seeking to monetize and exploit the #MeToo movement.” He claimed the women “spent months plotting, workshopping, and fine-tuning” their “twisted tales.”

Manson claimed his accusers are conflating his stage persona with “fabricated accounts of abuse.”

After ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood went public with allegations of abuse, Manson said on social media: “Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners.

“Regardless of how – and why – others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”