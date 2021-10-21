Corb Lund, Alberta Country Stars Update 'This Is My Prairie'

Canadian country music stars have come together in opposition to coal development in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains.

Corb Lund haș released a new version of his 2010 song “This is My Prairie” that features the voices of artists like Brett Kissel, Terri Clark and Paul Brandt.

“The song voices the solidarity we feel with ranchers, urban and rural Albertans and First Nations communities in strongly opposing coal mining in the heart of our Rocky Mountains,” Lund explained, in a release.

Last year, Alberta’s United Conservative government revoked a policy that had protected the Rockies from open-pit coal mines since 1976.

“An overwhelming majority of Albertans have expressed very clearly that they do not want coal mining in our Rocky Mountains and strongly oppose the proven risks that coal development will bring to this vital landscape and watershed,” Lund said.

“The proposed mines are a terrible deal for Albertans and a huge threat to our water. The handful of coal jobs we’ve been promised don’t begin to make up for the long or short term economic and environmental costs of this disaster.”

Kissel added, in a release: “I am proud to stand with Corb in doing what is right for the province of Alberta, for the land, for my children, and for each generation to come.”

Check out the video for the new recording of “This is My Prairie” below: