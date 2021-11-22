Corb Lund Heading Out On 'Back To The Barrooms' Tour

Canada’s Corb Lund said Monday he is hitting the road early next year on a tour that takes its name from Merle Haggard’s 1980 album Back to the Barrooms.

“We figured our first outing back should be a tour of small bars in Canada,” Lund explained, in a release. “I started out my career in many of these places, and as much as I like playing really big shows, playing small clubs is the most fun you can possibly have playing (or watching) music.”

Lund also hopes his shows will give a much-needed boost to small venues.

“It’s important to get people into these rooms and to help rebuild business in some of the venues that have been suffering so much because of the pandemic,” he said. “We want this thing to be a loud, sweaty, beer-drinking party, so come out and help us make it happen.

“The whole point of this thing is to help everybody to remember how good music can feel. Old songs, new songs, it'll be a blast, I promise.”

Tickets go on sale Nov. 26.

Back to the Barrooms Tour

Jan. 20 & 21 - The Wise Hall, Vancouver

Jan. 24 & 25 - Creekside Theatre, Lake Country, B.C.

Jan. 26 to 28 - Palomino, Calgary

Jan. 29 & 30 - King Eddy, Calgary

Feb. 4 & 5 - Starlite Room, Edmonton

Feb. 8 & 9 - Capitol Music Club, Saskatoon

Feb. 10 to 12 - Times Change(d), Winnipeg

Feb. 15 - Bridgeworks, Hamilton, Ont.

Feb. 16 - Club Saw, Ottawa

Feb. 18 & 19 - Horseshoe Tavern, Toronto