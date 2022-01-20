Corb Lund Releasing Covers Collection 'Songs My Friends Wrote'

Canadian country singer Corb Lund has recorded songs penned by his pals for a new collection aptly titled Songs My Friends Wrote.

Lund said the album, which is out April 29, is one he has been “threatening to make for years.” In a release, he explained: “In most cases I’ve picked relatively obscure songs that have always spoken to me, even though many of them won’t be so familiar to people.

"The best part about recording all these tunes was that they reminded me of all the people who I haven’t been able to hang out with for the past two years because of the plague we’ve all been dealing with. All of these tunes bring a smile to my face and I hope they do the same for you.”

The first taste of the album is “Highway 87,” a song written by Hayes Carll for his 2002 debut album Flowers & Liquor. (Lund also covered the title track of Carll’s 2005 sophomore album Little Rock.)

“I’ve known Hayes forever. We met at a card game in Dauphin, Manitoba, many moons ago and we both lost all our money to my ex, Debbie,” Lund recalled. “Hayes and I have toured together, written together, drank together and he’s one of my best friends in music.

“This song is one of his that’s older and not as widely known, but my guys and I have been playing it for years. I love it.”

Lund is spending March on tour in the U.S. and will hit small venues in Canada from April 13 to May 20.

Songs My Friends Wrote track list:

1. Highway 87 (Hayes Carll)

2. That’s What Keeps the Rent Down, Baby (Geoff Berner)

3. Montana Waltz (Ian Tyson)

4. Blue Wing (Tom Russell)

5. Pasa-Get-Down-Dena (John Evans)

6. Spookin’ the Horses (Fred Eaglesmith)

7. Little Rock (Hayes Carll)

8. Road To Las Cruces (Ian Tyson)

9. Big American Headliner (Mike Plume)

10. Age Like Wine (Todd Snider)