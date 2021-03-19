Corb Lund Shares Deluxe Edition Of 'Agricultural Tragic'

Canadian country star Corb Lund has released a deluxe edition of Agricultural Tragic.

In addition to the album’s original 12 songs, there are four bonus tracks – including a “revisited” version of “90 Seconds of Your Time” heavy on horns and organ.

Agricultural Tragic, the Alberta singer’s first album in five years, was released last June.

“It'll be cool to get these unreleased tunes out into the world via the new Deluxe Edition,” said Corb, in a release. “We recorded more songs than usual when we cut the record and they didn't fit on the album at the time. It was hard to know which ones to leave behind so I'm glad this handful of strays will finally be seeing the light of day.”

Another extra is the previously unreleased fan favourite “Horse Poor” featuring Jaida Dreyer, with whom Lund collaborated on “I Think You Oughta Try Whiskey.” A video for the song premiered last month but now comes with an acoustic version that Lund says was shot “on the family ranch up here, winter-in-Canada style right before the world shut down!”

Watch the acoustic “Horse Poor” video below: