Corey Taylor Blames 'Selfish' Fan For Giving Him COVID-19

Corey Taylor says he probably contracted COVID-19 from a “selfish” fan who came to a show unvaccinated.

The 47-year-old Slipknot and Stone Sour singer, who said he is fully vaccinated, shared the news earlier this month that he tested positive for COVID-19 after doing performances in support of his debut solo album.

“I try to keep my mask up the entire time. You try to trust that people are vaccinated or they’re masking up and social distancing and at least testing negative before they go to something like that,” Taylor told a fan at GalaxyCon. “Sometimes you just run into those selfish people that don’t care about that.

“I think that’s what happened to me — somebody came to one of my shows and was in the audience sick and probably got several people sick, man.”

Taylor said he quarantined in a Denver hotel room.

Last week, Taylor told fans: “This is the worst I’ve ever been sick in my life. Had I not been vaccinated, I shudder to think how bad it would have been.” He urged others to get vaccinated.

“If you’re still on the fence, I’m telling you right now, it’s the best thing you can do for yourself,” he said.

Last month, Taylor talked about the ignorance and misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines. “People act like getting a vaccine is signing a deal with the devil. It’s been so politicized and spun out of control in these conspiratorial echo chambers,” he told Heavy Consequence.

“The fact that [vaccines] have been demonized, almost to the point of these gnarly conspiracy theories, no wonder why people are afraid of it — because they’re listening to the wrong people."