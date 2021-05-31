Corey Taylor Calls Rock Hall 'A Pile Of Garbage'

Corey Taylor of Slipknot and Stone Sour says he doesn’t “really care” if he’s ever inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“It’s a pile of garbage,” Taylor told Andy's Hall Pass. “They don’t honour anything except pop music, really, and they only really induct real rock bands when they have to cave to pressure.”

Slipknot becomes eligible for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2024.

“I probably won’t ever be nominated but I don’t really care,” Taylor said. "It’s not going to stop us from playing. We’re still going. Why would I want to go into a hall of fame when we’re still killing?”

The 47-year-old singer said the Rock Hall has “disrespected so many bands” over the years.

“I would probably go the way of the Sex Pistols,” said Taylor. “I’d be, like, ‘Your Hall is a sham. I don’t care if I’m a part of it or not. You have no idea what the spirit of rock and roll is actually about. So take this and shove it up your you-know-what.’”

Taylor was referring to Johnny Rotten’s handwritten letter he faxed to the Rock Hall rejecting an invitation to attend the Sex Pistols’ induction in 2006. “Were [sic] not coming. Were [sic] not your monkey.”