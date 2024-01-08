Corey Taylor Has Cancelled His 2024 Tour

Corey Taylor has decided to cancel his upcoming 2024 North American tour.

The Slipknot frontman posted a message on his socials saying he cannot go through with his solo tour due to a strain on his "mental and physical health."

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the cancellation of my upcoming North American tour," he writes. "For the past several months my mental and physical health have been breaking down, and I reached a place that was unhealthy for my family and I.

"I know this decision will come as a shock to some and may be regarded as unpopular by others – but after taking a hard look at where I am and where I was going, I need to pull myself back and be home with my family for the time being. Those of you who bought tickets and VIP packages for this upcoming run will get a full refund."

The month-long jaunt to support last year's CMF2 was set to begin in Toronto, ON at History on February 3, followed up by a show at Montreal's L’Olympia on February 4.

Taylor is a known advocate for mental health. He launched The Taylor Foundation in 2022 to help military veterans and emergency personnel living with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

See the full message from Taylor below.