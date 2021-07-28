Corey Taylor Slams Unvaccinated Concert-Goers

Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor has a message for unvaccinated fans who think it’s OK to go to a concert.

“Guess what, man, if you’re going to put people at risk of getting sick, you shouldn’t want to go to a show. That’s common sense,” the singer told Heavy Consequence. “And if you do put people at risk, then you’re a f**kin’ a**hole. And you shouldn’t be let in anyway.”

Taylor said he doesn’t believe proof of vaccination should be required to attend shows. “For me, it’s a common-sense thing,” he said, “but we don’t have a lot of common sense these days.”

Taylor noted the ignorance and misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines. “People act like getting a vaccine is signing a deal with the devil. It’s been so politicized and spun out of control in these conspiratorial echo chambers,” he said.

“The fact that [vaccines] have been demonized, almost to the point of these gnarly conspiracy theories, no wonder why people are afraid of it — because they’re listening to the wrong people.”