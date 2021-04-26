Country Artists Have 3 Of Top 5 Albums In U.S.

For the first time in more than five years, three country albums are in the Top 5 on the U.S. chart.

Taylor Swift’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version), which debuted atop the Billboard 200, was No. 2 last week – one spot ahead of Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album, which had a whopping 10-week run at No. 1. Eric Church’s Heart debuted at No. 5.

According to Billboard, the last time there were three country albums in the Top 5 was November 2015, when there was Chris Stapleton’s Traveller, Church’s Mr. Misunderstood and Tim McGraw’s Damn Country Music.

The Billboard 200 is based on U.S. sales and streams. The latest chart, dated May 1, will be published Tuesday.