Country Artists Team Up For 'Looking For A Lockdown With You'

A group of Canadian country artists has joined voices on a pandemic-inspired love song that will raise money for the music industry charity Unison Fund.

“Looking for a Lockdown with You” features Michelle Wright, Aaron Goodvin, Duane Steele, Amber Marshall and Scarlett Butler.

“Oooo all I wanna catch / Oooo is a glimpse of you in nothing but a mask,” they sing in the chorus.

The track was written by Joni Delaurier and Troy Kokol of Scarlett Butler with Stella Stevens, Teresa Schmidt and Greg Schmidt.

Sample lyrics: “Nothing like a plague to get your heartbeat racin’ / Yeah I’ve got enough Lysol for two” and “Grab a couple extra rolls of toilet paper / I’m lookin for a lockdown with you.”

All the net proceeds from $5 downloads of the track will go to the Unison Fund, which supports Canadian live music industry workers impacted by COVID-19.

“The past year has been tough for the people in Canada’s entertainment industry,” Wright said, in a release. “Unison provides much-needed support to those needing assistance, and I am proud to support their efforts.”

Marshall, star of the TV series Heartland, called the collaboration an “amazing” project. “Right now so many people are in a low place and this has been a year that’s never ended,” she said. “If we can all come together and find some positivity, that’s what the world needs right now.”

Listen to "Looking for a Lockdown with You" below: