Country Legend Willie Nelson Among 2023 Rock Hall Inductees

Willie Nelson, who celebrated his 90th birthday on April 29, is being inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, it was announced Wednesday.

The country legend joins Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Kate Bush, George Michael (who won the fan vote), Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners in the Class of 2023.

This year was the first time Nelson was nominated.

Last year, the Rock Hall inducted Dolly Parton, who promised to record a rock album (she will preview it at the ACM Award).