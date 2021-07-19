Country Music Festival Turns Deadly

Four people died this past weekend at a country music festival where stars like Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs and Jason Aldean were headlining.

The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Department said, in a statement, that five males in their early 20s were found unresponsive inside a camper trailer at the Faster Horses Festival on Saturday afternoon. Three died at the scene and two others were rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe the men were overcome by carbon monoxide fumes from a generator near the trailer.

Michigan State Police said they are investigating the death of a woman at the festival. The body of Melissa Havens, 30, was found Saturday morning but “the cause and manner of death is unknown at this time,” according to a tweet from the department.

“Detectives want the public to know there is no danger or threats to people attending Faster Horses Music Festival,” it added.

Faster Horses Festival, billed as “Michigan’s biggest 3-day country music & camping festival,” ran from Friday to Sunday in Brooklyn, roughly 130 km west of Ontario. Organizers made no reference to the tragedies on social media.