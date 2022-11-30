Country Singer Jake Flint Dies Hours After His Wedding

Country singer Jake Flint died last weekend in Oklahoma only hours after getting married. He was 37.

A cause of death was not immediately disclosed. The Rogers County Sheriff’s Department said an investigation is underway but foul play has been ruled out.

“We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in,” his wife Brenda Flint wrote on Facebook.

“People aren't meant to feel this much pain. My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back. I can't take much more. I need him here.”

Earlier, Brenda shared a video showing the newlyweds dancing and playfully hugging and kissing in front of their wedding photographer. She captioned it: “I don’t understand.”

Flint’s former manager Brenda Cline paid tribute on Facebook, calling the singer “the funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career.”

Flint released four studio albums between 2016 and 2021.