Country Singer Jeff Carson Dies At 58
Country singer Jeff Carson, best known for his 1995 hit “Not on Your Love,” has died. He was 58.
According to his publicist, Carson suffered a heart attack in Franklin, Tennessee.
Carson, a native of Oklahoma, was signed to a record deal in 1995 and debuted with songs like “Yeah Buddy,” “The Car” and “Holdin’ Onto Somethin’.”
A video for "The Car" earned Carson an ACM Award in 1996.
He released three studio albums and a string of singles before stepping away from music in 2009 to work as a police officer.
Carson is survived by wife Kim and their son Dayton.
