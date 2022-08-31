Country Singer Luke Bell Found Dead At 32

Country singer Luke Bell, who was reported missing in Tuscon, Arizona on Aug. 20, has died 32.

The Arizona Daily Star reported Tuesday that Bell was found dead last Friday but the blog Saving Country Music reported his body was discovered on Monday.

The cause of death is still under investigation but Bell reportedly battled mental health issues.“He was hiding as severe battle with bipolar disorder,” wrote Saving Country Music, adding that Bell frequently dropped out of sight and ended up in hospitals or jail.

A Kentucky native who was raised in Wyoming, Bell released Don’t Mind If I Do on Bandcamp in 2014 and was later signed to a record deal that resulted in a self-titled debut album in 2016.

Last year, he released a cover of John Lennon’s 1971 ballad “Jealous Guy.”