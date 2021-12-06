Country Singer Stonewall Jackson Dies At 89

Country singer Stonewall Jackson died early Saturday after a long battle with vascular dementia. He was 89.

Welcomed as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1956, Jackson is best known for hosts like “Waterloo,” “Life To Go,” “Smoke Along the Track” and “B.J. the D.J.” His 1971 album Recorded Live at the Grand Ole Opry was the first ever recorded at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

“Thank you for all the music and memories, Stonewall Jackson,” read a tweet from the Opry.

Country singer-songwriter Bill Anderson tweeted: “Stonewall Jackson and I toured the U.S. and Canada together, sharing a lot of laughs and a lot of country music. He was about as ‘genuine’ a person as I've ever known. He will certainly be missed…”

A tweet on the Oak Ridge Boys account read: “Saddened to hear of the loss of one of the Honky Tonk heroes of the 50’s and 60’s … Rest Easy sir!!”

In a release, Lee Greenwood said Jackson’s songs “have had and always will have a lasting impact on country music.”