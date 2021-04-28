Country Songwriter Charlie Black Dies At 71

Country songwriter Charlie Black, who penned hits for Canada’s Anne Murray – died last week at 71.

A cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

Black co-wrote Murray’s 1983 hit “A Little Good News,” which was named Single of the Year at the CMA Awards in 1984 and earned Murray a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance, Female.

He was also co-writer of Murray hits like “Lucky Me,” “Blessed Are the Believers,” “Another Sleepless Night” and “Shadows in the Moonlight.”

Black also helped write hits for Reba McEntire (“You Lie”), Alan Jackson (“Right on the Money”), K.T. Oslin (“Come Next Monday”), Collin Raye (“Little Red Rodeo”) and many others.

He was inducted into the Nashville Hall of Fame in 1991.

A native of Maryland, Black moved to Nashville in 1970 with dreams of becoming a singer but focused on songwriting after Tommy Overstreet had success with songs Black co-wrote like “I Don’t Know You (Anymore),” “Send Me No Roses” and “I’ll Never Break These Chains.”

Black, who spent his latter years in Florida, is survived by his wife, country songwriter Dana Hunt Black.