Country Star John Osborne, Wife Expecting Twins

John Osborne of country duo Brothers Osborne and his wife Lucie Silvas announced Wednesday they are expecting twins.

The musician shared the news while accepting Vocal Duo of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards.

Hours earlier, People published an interview in which the couple revealed they are expecting and spoke about the in vitro fertilization process they went through.

Osborne admitted he’s not sure what kind of father he will be. “However, Lucie is going to absolutely crush it as a mom,” he said. “I would bet everything I have on that.”

The twins will be the first children for Osborne, 40, and Silvas, 45. The pair got married in 2015.