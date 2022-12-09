Country Star Zac Brown Engaged: Report

Zac Brown has been keeping a secret under his hat – he’s engaged!

People cited multiple unnamed sources as confirming that the 44-year-old country star popped the question earlier this year to Kelly Yazdi, 31, in Hawaii.

Yazdi, a model and actress, was seen with Brown in an Instagram post in July wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring.

Neither Brown or his reps have commented.

The singer has five children with first wife, jewelry designer Shelly.