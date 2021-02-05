Country Stars Come Out To Support T.J. Osborne

Brothers Osborne is feeling the love after T.J. Osborne came out publicly as gay in an interview with TIME.

“Words can’t describe the immense amount of love we feel today,” read a tweet from the country duo on Wednesday. "This world, as imperfect as it may be, is beautiful at its core and our collective open minds/hearts are what make anything possible. Wishing the best that love has to offer to each and every one of you.”

Osborne’s fellow country artists were quick to show their support.

“Love this guy right here,” Dierks Bentley captioned a photo of he and Osborne. “Happy you are telling your story dude.”

Love this guy right here. @brothersosborne. Happy you are telling your story dude. 🤘👊 pic.twitter.com/l2EqHk31nm — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) February 3, 2021

Kacey Musgraves, who described Osborne as “one of my best friends and one of the bravest people I know,” tweeted that she was “overcome with joy” about his decision to share his authentic self. “Love you, TJ. Celebrating you today,” she wrote.

LeAnn Rimes Cibrian tweeted: “TJ, I hope you feel so supported today. It’s a brave thing to be wholly you in a world and industry that would rather you hide pieces of you behind a mask.”

MORE: T.J. Osborne Of Brothers Osborne Comes Out As Gay

Others offering support included Dan + Shay (“we love you TJ!”), Maren Morris (“We love you so much, Teej”), Jason Isbell (“Hell yes TJ”), Carly Pearce (“Proud of you, TJ!”), LANCO (“Love you TJ!”) and Jimmie Allen, who tweeted: “TJ!!! I’m super proud of you dude. I love the person you are and your heart. Thankful for your courage.”

Canada’s Lindsay Ell tweeted: “So proud of you, TJ.”

The Eli Young Band expressed hope that Osborne’s coming out is “a big step forward for country music.” They tweeted: “The 4 of us couldn’t be happier that he is telling his story.”

Chely Wright congratulated Osborne, calling him “nobody’s whisper anymore.” The singer added: "You have just changed and saved a whole lot of lives; chief among them, your own."