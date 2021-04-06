Country Stars Coming Out For 56th ACM Awards

An impressive list of country artists will perform during this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards broadcast on April 18.

The line-up, revealed on Monday, includes Thomas Rhett, Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Alan Jackson, Elle King, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, and Carrie Underwood with CeCe Winans.

Also performing will be Lee Brice, Ryan Hurd, Jack Ingram, Jon Randall and The War and Treaty.

Performances will come from iconic Nashville venues like the Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Café.

“Additional details on the exciting performances including unprecedented collaborations and surprising moments will be announced in the coming weeks,” reads a release.

The 56th ACM Awards will be hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton, who are also scheduled to perform.

The ACM Awards will air April 18 at 8 p.m. ET.