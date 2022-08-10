Country Stars Mourn Loss Of Olivia Newton-John

Canada’s Shania Twain is among the country music stars who have paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who died Monday at 73.

“This one hit hard,” Twain tweeted. “Olivia inspired me with her voice, her strength and her spirit. I followed her career from the pop stuff to movies and country music - Please Mr. Please was on my childhood set list! Thank you for sharing your talent with us all.”

So sad to hear the news. Olivia was so talented and a joy to work with. Goodbye sweet lady. My condolences to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/q2X73TSCxU — Anne Murray (@annemurray1) August 8, 2022

Although known mostly for pop hits like “Physical” and the Grease soundtrack, Newton-John was named Most Promising Female Vocalist at the ACM Awards in 1973 and Female Vocalist of the Year at the CMA Awards in 1974.

“When I heard Let Me Be There in 1973 I fell in love with that song,” Tanya Tucker recalled, “and had to record it too that same year! It’s on my first album. So sad to hear about her passing. She was fabulous. I hate cancer and how it’s destroyed some of my best friends.”

Dolly Parton shared: “So sad to have lost my special friend Olivia Newton-John. So happy that our lives crossed paths. I know her voice is singing beautifully with the angels.”

Wynonna Judd wrote: “Her sweet spirit filled the room when she walked into the theater the day I met her. What a kind & beautiful woman…”

Keith Urban and his wife Nicole Kidman remembered “Livvie brought the most divine light into the world…so much love, joy, inspiration and kindness…and we will always be hopelessly devoted to you.”

Singer-songwriter Deana Carter said she was “totally devastated” by Newton-John’s death.

“I looked up to [her] so much,” she wrote on Instagram. “She was an inspiration, a bright light & most of all…a beautifully, kind person. My childhood would not have been complete without you, Olivia. Hopelessly Devoted To You forever.”

Lee Greenwood shared a photo of Newton-John and Brooke Shields joining him at the site of the World Trade Center attack on Sept. 11, 2001. “So sad to hear of the passing of Olivia Newton-John,” he wrote. “I admired her talent and her compassion for our first responders.”